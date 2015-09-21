Turkish airstrikes kill 5 PKK terrorists in Hakkari province

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Five PKK terrorists have been killed after Turkish military carried out airstrikes in southeastern Hakkari province.

The airstrikes have destroyed ammunition and fuel depots and killing five terrorists, the army said on Monday, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

The air strikes in the southeastern province of Hakkari on Sunday come amid a surge of attacks against the military by the PKK. On Saturday, the military said it had killed at least 55 terrorists in attacks on PKK camps in northern Iraq.

In the past 75 days, over 1200 terrorists have been killed by Turkish security forces according to reports.

Turkey has been hit by violence since a suicide bomb attack by a suspected ISIS supporter killed 32 activists in Suruç on July 20.

The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following the recent attacks carried out by the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.

Formed in 1978, the terrorist group has been fighting the Turkish government for an independent state until the early 2000's. The group then shifted its goal to autonomy in predominately Kurdish inhabited regions of Turkey.