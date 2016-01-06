Turkish Airlines cancels 84 flights over heavy rainfall and storm

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Airlines has canceled a total of 84 international and domestic flights after heavy rainfall and storm warnings were issued for Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

In an announcement released on its website, the airline said some flights scheduled for Jan. 6 and 7 had been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The flights were canceled “in line with an expected capacity reduction” due to stormy weather caused by the strong, southwesterly Lodos wind at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

Turkish Airlines recently canceled 529 flights within a span of three days due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul.