Turkish Airlines cancels 142 flights in Istanbul due to expected storm

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Airlines cancelled 142 flights to and from Istanbul and warned of further disruption in coming days as the city braced Wednesday for heavy snow, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Many of the cancelled flights were domestic, but routes to European and Middle Eastern airports including Hamburg, Munich, Milan and Tehran were also hit.

"The light snow that has been forecast around Istanbul on 30 December is expected to increase in severity on 31 December," a statement on the company's website read.

"For this reason, some journeys from Istanbul Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports are cancelled and it is likely that there will be more weather-related problems on the same days."

Snowfall is expected to begin on Wednesday and continue until January 2.

More than 1,000 snow-clearing vehicles and other heavy machinery were on standby to try to keep the city's easily clogged road networks open, the Governor's office added.