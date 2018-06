Baku. 23 December.REPORT.AZ/ Saim Bülent Ulusu, Turkish PM during military coup d'etat on September 12, 1980 died in his 92.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Saim Bülent Ulusu was MP in 1983-87.

Head of military coup d'etat on September 12, 1980 was General Kenan Evren. He died on May 10 of this year in 98 years.