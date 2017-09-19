Turkic Council intends to become an Observer Member of the OIC

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Turkic Council Ambassador Ramil Hasanov met with Ambassador Agshin Mehdiyev, Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations.

the parties discussed the current state of cooperation.

Secretary General Hasanov provided his counterpart with the detailed information about the activities of the Turkic Council and underlined that the relationship between the two organizations should be carried out further with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding. He also stated that in the coming period they will start an intensive work to enable the Turkic Council to become an Observer Member of the OIC.

Ambassador Mehdiyev expressed satisfaction with the meeting and stated that, as the OIC Permanent Observer to the UN, they are ready to give the necessary support to the joint cooperation projects that can be carried out between the two organizations in the forthcoming period.