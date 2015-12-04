​Turkey to not cancel the visa-free regime with Russia

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara does not intend to introduce a visa regime for citizens of Russian Federation, despite the worsening of relations between the two countries.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Turkish Embassy to Russia said.

"Turkey will not introduce visa regime to the Russian citizens, as we believe that the Russian people are friendly ', - the diplomatic mission stated.

In late November, a Turkish F-16 fighters downed Russia's Su-24 bomber on the Turkish territory. After the incident, the Russian president signed a decree on measures to ensure national security and on the Special Economic Measures against Turkey.

On 1 December the decision of the Russian government on the development of this decree was announced. In particular, according to the document, from January 1, 2016 Russia suspends visa-free regime with Turkey and cancels charter flights.

In the first ten months of this year, the largest number of foreign tourists visiting Turkey came from Germany (15.56%), followed by Russia (10.70%) and the UK (7.33%).