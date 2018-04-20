Turkey will allocate $ 135.2 mln to political parties participating in elections

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will allocate 547 million Turkish liras (135 million 205 thousand 530 dollars) to the state parties due to the extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on June 24.

Report informs citing the “Haber7”, this allocation will be divided in this way: 278 million liras (about 68 million 715 thousand 59 dollars) to the Justice and Development Party (AKP), 142.2 million liras (35 million 148 thousand 494 dollars) to Republican People’s Party (CHP), 66.8 million liras (16 million 511 thousand 388 dollars), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), 60.4 million liras (14 million 929 thousand 458 dollars), to the People's Democratic Party (HDP).

Notably, the sum is allocated to the parties in accordance with the number of deputies represented in the parliament. Thus, the financial aid from the state budget to the political parties in the current year will be 821 million 100 thousand Turkish liras (about 202 million 956 thousand 600 dollars).