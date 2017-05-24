Turkey vetoes NATO-Austria partnership

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has vetoed NATO'S co-operation with Austria.

Report informs citing BBC, a move will block alliance's partnership activities with more 40 countries.

According to information, NATO members recently agreed to change its procedures, allowing partnerships to go ahead on a country-by-country basis.

A NATO official said the alliance was "not ending its co-operation with Austria".

Austria is not in NATO, but co-operates closely with it and has more than 400 troops serving in Kosovo.

The information declares that Turkey is angry with Austria for trying to block its bid to join the EU.

Austria has condemned the Turkish action, calling it "irresponsible".

"I strongly condemn Turkey's course of action in NATO. It is irresponsible behaviour against Austria and strengthens my position that Turkey is very far from being part of the EU", Austria's Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said.