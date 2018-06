Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will meet in Washington on June 4.

Notably, Mevlut Cavusoglu and former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were scheduled to meet in Washington on March 19 this year. However, this meeting had been postponed as the Secretary of State resigned.