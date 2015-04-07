Turkey Twitter block lifted after image removed

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Social media restrictions are being lifted in Turkey, as sites comply with a court order to stop sharing images of a prosecutor being held at gunpoint.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the blocks on Facebook and Twitter were later lifted after they both complied. Talks with YouTube are continuing.

Two gunmen, reportedly from a far-left group, took the prosecutor hostage at an Istanbul courthouse last week. All three died during a police rescue bid.

Turkey has previously blocked access to social media.

Officials described the images of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz as "anti-government propaganda".

Before imposing the blocks on the websites, Turkish authorities had moved to stop newspapers printing the images.

The newspapers were accused by the government of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" for the DHKP-C group that was reportedly behind the attack on the courthouse. The DHKP-C is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and US.

Mr Kiraz was apparently taken hostage because he headed an investigation into the 2013 death of a boy during anti-government protests.