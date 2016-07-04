​Turkey tours hits top destination among Russian tourists for last three days

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ For last three days after Russia lifted the ban on sale of tours to this country, Turkey has become the top destination among the Russian tourists.

Report informs citing RNS, Turkey took up 35% of the turnover of travel agencies.

On June 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation. After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had instructed the Cabinet to begin negotiations with Turkey to restore the bilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields.