Turkey to send meat of sacrifice in more than 90 countries during Kurban holidays

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year on the occasion of Kurban holiday Turkey will distribute the meat of sacrifice in more than 90 countries. Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Mehmet Germez.

"This year, we will provide assistance to five thousand people in more than 500 locations on the territory of over 90 countries on six continents. There are places where the hungry people eat the meat of sacrifice, without waiting for its preparation.

He added that, meat will be distributed not only to Muslims, but also representatives of other religions.