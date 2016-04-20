​Turkey to propose to accept Georgia to NATO under the simplified scheme

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ In May at a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevüt Çavuşoğlu intends to raise the issue of Georgia's accession to the alliance without going through the necessary action programs. Report informs citing Rosbalt, M.Çavuşoğlu told the Georgian reporters in Strasbourg.

"I believe that Georgia can join NATO without going through the Programme of Action for membership in the alliance. Technically it is quite possible. We fully support Georgia's accession to NATO, and I will raise this question at the ministerial meeting coming in May", the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"We believe that Georgia deserves to be a member of NATO, as it meets all the requirements", he added.

M.Çavuşoğlu also noted that "Of course, Turkey cannot give any guarantees in this regard."