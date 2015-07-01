Turkey participates in construction of Tabriz-Bazargan road

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will also participate in the construction of Tabriz-Bazargan road

connecting the center of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Tabriz, Marand and Bazargan city that is located on the border of Iran's West Azerbaijan province.

Report informs, Iranian media stated.

The construction of the road will begin in January 2016. The length of Tabriz-Bazargan road is 253 km. 65% of the construction will be financed by Turkey and 35% by Iran. According to the report, the right of controlling this road will be under Turkey for 18 years. Bazargan passage settlement is neighbor with Turkish Gurbulag border-passage settlement.