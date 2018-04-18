Turkey to hold extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Early presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, President of Turkey, Chairman of Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on the extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said that extraordinary elections will be held on June 24.

It was noted that the meeting lasted 30 minutes.

Notably, Devlet Bahçeli proposed to hold the extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections on August 26 this year.