Turkey: suspect of organizing terrorist attack detained

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A person suspected in organizing terrorist attack during the pre-election rally in Diyarbakir was detained in Turkey.

Report informs, this information was provided by the Russian media citing the Turkish Prime Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion killed two people and more than 150 injured.

"Yesterday evening I was informed that a person, who is suspected in the double terrorist attack in Diyarbakir on Friday was detained. I cannot reveal his name and other details in the interests of the investigation since the investigation is continuing. However, we have serious reasons to believe in his involvement,"- said Prime Minister at one of the polling stations in the parliamentary elections.