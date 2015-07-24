Turkey FM strongly condemns pro-Armenian resolution of Belgian Parliament

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey once again subjected to unfounded accusations of Belgium, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on the occasion of the adoption of the resolution by the Belgian parliament on the assessment of the 1915 events declares.

Report informs referring to TRT, Foreign Ministry condemns the adoption of a resolution and states that, "the historical facts were distorted, and the rule of law had been violated."

The ministry stressed, the resolution ignores the historical memory of the Turkish nation and could adversely affect the Turkish-Belgian relations.

"This resolution was the last link in a series of measures aimed at denigrating the Turkish identity and historical memory", statement of the Foreign Ministry says.