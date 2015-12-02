Turkey signs deal with Qatar on purchase and sale of LNG

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's state-owned Turkish Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) signed on Wednesday a deal with Qatar for purchase of liqueified natural gas (LNG), private broadcaster CNN Türk reported.

The deal comes amid growing tension between Turkey and Russia, a main natural gas supplier, after a Russian warplane was downed by Turkish F-16s near the border with Syria on Nov. 24.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently in Qatar on a visit.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Erdoğan said Turkey and Qatar have also agreed to mutually lift visa requirements.