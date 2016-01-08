Turkey: several injured in İzmir light train accident

Several people were injured in a light train accident on Friday in Turkey's western İzmir province.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Turkey time close to the Local Station when a container toppled on a light train after it slipped while being loaded.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the accident.

The slightly wounded passengers were taken to the Ege University Hospital.

According to initial reports, there were no severely wounded passengers.