 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey: several injured in İzmir light train accident

    Several people were injured in a light train accident on Friday in Turkey's western İzmir province.&nbsp;Report informs referring to the Turkish me...

    Several people were injured in a light train accident on Friday in Turkey's western İzmir province. 

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Turkey time close to the Local Station when a container toppled on a light train after it slipped while being loaded.

    Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the accident. 

    The slightly wounded passengers were taken to the Ege University Hospital. 

    According to initial reports, there were no severely wounded passengers.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi