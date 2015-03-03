Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey sent two aircraft of military aid to Iraq on March 3, to support operations of liberating Mosul town being under control of ISIS militants.

Report informs citing Anatolian Agency.

According to the information, the military aid had already reached the Baghdad.

On March 4, Turkish Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz will visit Iraq. The agenda of the meeting of the Iraqi officials includes the issues on ISIS fight against Iraq, security and information.

Release of ISIS from Mosul operation is expected to be implemented in April and May.