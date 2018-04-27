Turkey sends note of protest to Germany

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, as the ambassador was not in Turkey, German Chargé d'Affaires went to the Ministry.

Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a protest note to the German diplomat to express his dissatisfaction with the activities of the YPG (the branch of PKK terrorist group in Syria) in Germany.

Weekly news magazine in Germany Der Spiegel writes that Martin Erdmann has been working in Turkey for 2.5 years. He was recalled to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey for 21 times during this period.