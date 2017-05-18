Turkey's ruling party charter will be changed

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Additions and changes will be made to the charter of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, deputy chairman of the party Hayati Yazici said.

According to him, the charter will include an article about the first deputy chairman of the party.

The extraordinary congress is expected to elect Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as chairman of the AKP, and the prime minister and former party chairman Binali Yildirim as first deputy.

Notably, extraordinary congress of AKP will be held on May 21.