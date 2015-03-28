Turkey's ruling party announced the results of the survey in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to a survey conducted by the Turkish ruling party (AKP) in the parliamentary elections on June 7 the opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) will not be able to recruit a sufficient number of votes necessary to overcome and percent barrier.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, this was announced by the chief adviser to the chairman of the ruling party Huseyin Celik.

He noted that, according to the results of a public opinion poll party, Justice and Development Party will get 47-50% of the seats in the new parliament, the Republican People's Party (CXP) pick up 23-25% of the vote, and for the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will give their 13-16% of the electorate vote.