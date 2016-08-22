Turkey's new ambassador to Russia named

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Brazil Hüseyn Diriöz has been appointed a new ambassador to Russia.

Report informs citing Interfax, Turkish Embassy to Russia has confirmed the information on appointment of a new Turkish ambassador to Russia.

The diplomatic mission stated that Turkey has appointed the new ambassador to Russia in June.

According to the information, current Turkish Ambassador to Russia Ümit Yardım is expected to be appointed as a deputy Turkish FM.

Notably, in June this year, the Turkish media has issued a statement that Hüseyn Diriöz will substitute Ümit Yardım as a Turkish ambassador to Russia. Hüseyn Diriöz was born in Turkey in 1956. He graduated from Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University and International Relations Faculty at University of Virginia. He has been serving at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1978. In 2004-2008, he worked as Turkish ambassador to Jordan, in 2009-2010, as a chief adviser to 11th Turkish President Abdullah Gül for foreign policy issues, in 2010-2013, as a NATO Deputy Secretary General for Defense Policy and Planning. He has been serving as Turkish ambassador to Brazil since 2013.