Turkey’s Higher Education Board demands resignation of 1,577 deans

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has demanded the resignation of 1,557 deans on duty at all private and state universities throughout the country. The Board demands resignation of 1176 deans of public and 401 private universities, Report informs citing Turkish Sabah.

The move comes amid a wide-scale crackdown on the country’s top ranking soldiers, top level judiciary members, and public personnel over alleged links to what the government calls the "Fetullahist Terror Organization/Parallel State Structure (FETÖ/PDY)," which it accuses of masterminding the failed coup attempt on July 15.