Turkey's Foreign Minister heads for US

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu headed for the United States.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on it.

He will meet with US Secretary of State John Kerry. The important issues on all sides of fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the region's situation in Ukraine, Libya and Yemen, as well as the Cyprus problem, the events of 1915, the struggle against terrorism, energy security are expected to discuss during the meeting.

Mevlut Cavusoglu is also expected to meet with the White House's National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Minister, the Minister will visit "Turkish-American culture center" and meet with leaders of the American civil society.

The visit will last for three days.