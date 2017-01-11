Turkey's delegation will pay a visit to Israel

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Minister for Justice Bekir Bozdağ announced on Wednesday that Turkey would make the official visit to Israel on February 7-8.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, purpose of the visit is to expand free trade area agreement.

Notably, the agreement on normalization of relations with Turkey and Israel was signed in June.

Under the agreement, Israel was forced to pay 20 million USD to Turkey due to the "Mavi Marmara" incident between the two countries that took place in 2010, which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Notably, embassies and ambassadors of both states are operating in two countries.