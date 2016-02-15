​Turkey's defense minister denies claims of terrorists and their supporters

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Demirishik border police department building was shelled by the PKK and the PYD in Turkey's Kilis region. According to war rules, we opened fire on them in order to protect our territory."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this was stated by the country's Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz.

"Determining location of throwing ball missiles onto such regions of Syria as Maranaz, Sicarnaz, Minak airport, Tel-Firat and Safarikat, the armed forces fired on those territories. The Turkish side suffered no casualties or injuries. The opposite side's casualties are not revealed.

Ismet Yilmaz said Ankara does not plan to send military forces to Syria.

Ismet Yilmaz denied statements made by Bashar al-Assad regime's representatives in Syria, and stated that Turkey would ensure its security.