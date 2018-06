Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar met with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford in İncirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana.

Report informs referring to Haber7, after controlling the troops in the southern city, Akar met with his U.S. counterpart. Despite nothing were said officially about the details of the meeting.