Turkey's Çavuşoğlu: Terrorists in Afrin use drugs

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Freeing Burseya Mountain from terrorists today, our heroic army will soon liberate entire Afrin from assassins".

Report informs referring to the CNNTürk, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

The minister also said that members of YPG wing of terrorist PKK group in Syria use drug-containing pills in Afrin.

Turkish military seized drugs while cleaning Burseya from terrorists. Photos of the tablets shared by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Notably, Turkish Armed Forces have been conducting counter-terror operation in Afrin, Syria since January 20.