 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey's Çavuşoğlu: Terrorists in Afrin use drugs

    Turkish military seized drugs while cleaning Burseya from terrorists© Report

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Freeing Burseya Mountain from terrorists today, our heroic army will soon liberate entire Afrin from assassins".

    Report informs referring to the CNNTürk, Turkish foreign minister  Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

    The minister also said that members of YPG wing of terrorist PKK group in Syria use drug-containing pills in Afrin.

    Turkish military seized drugs while cleaning Burseya from terrorists. Photos of the tablets shared by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

    Notably, Turkish Armed Forces have been conducting counter-terror operation in Afrin, Syria since January 20. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi