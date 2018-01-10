Turkey's Çavuşoğlu calls Iran and Russia to comply with commitments

© Report

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged Iran and Russia to realize duties as guarantor states in Syria and stop Assad regime violations against the moderate opposition forces in Idlib.

Report informs, speaking on Anadolu agency's Editor's Desk, Çavuşoğlu said that Russia and Iran have no excuses for attacks by the regime, noting that violations cannot happen without the support of the two countries.

Çavuşoğlu said that they were expecting some ceasefire violations, but the latest situation went beyond the limits.

The violations taking place in besieged areas, including Idlib, where some terrorists were able to enter, especially pose threats to civilians, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that it is not logical to completely shell besieged areas.

Cavuşoğlu also told about the Sochi meeting: "We told Russia that we would not attend meeting if YPG (one of the branches of the terrorist PKK in Syria - ed. Report) will be there. YPG is a terrorist grouping. YPG and PYD (one of the wings of PKK in Syria - ed. Report) do not represent Kurds. Because of support from Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) and YPG. Turkey-US relations have been violated. It is not ruled out that relations will become even worse if they not stop it”.