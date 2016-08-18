Turkey s ambassador, suspected of FETÖ coup attempt, detained

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the investigative measures conducted against Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), Turkish ambassador has been detained.

Report informs citing Milliyet, Tuncay Babalı was detained by the police today under instruction of Ankrara Prosecutor's Office.

According to the information, the diplomat is accused of recruitment and appointment of officials at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs under instructions of the FETÖ.

Notably, T.Babalı and ambassador Gürcan Balık have been sacked from Turkish MFA after the coup attempt. T.Babalı worked as deputy chief of cabinet to former president Ahmet Necdet Sezer. Also, he served as Turkey's ambassador to Canada.