Turkey's 9th president's brother dies

9 May, 2016 09:28

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's 9th president Süleyman Demirel's brother Şevket Demirel has died. Report informs citing the Turkish media. The president's brother, businessman Şevket Demirel died at age 90, in the hospital, treated in the US.