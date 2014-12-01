Turkey: Putin, Erdogan meet to review ties

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting between visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently underway at the Presidential Palace in Ankara Monday, presidential sources say.

Before arriving at the presidential palace to meet Erdogan, Putin paid his respects to Turkey's founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the Anitkabir mausoleum in Ankara.

Russian and Turkish flags decorated the entire route of Putin’s convoy in the capital.

Putin was also given a guard of honor at the palace during which national anthems of both countries were played followed by a 21-gun salute. A large Russian delegation has also travelled along with Putin, including foreign, energy, economy and labor ministers.

Russian President's visit is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

Putin and Erdogan are also expected to hold a press meeting at the end of the bilateral talks.