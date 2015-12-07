Turkey tends to apply sanctions against Russia

Baku. 7 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Towards Moscow's crisis creating behavior, Turkey also will take necessary measures against Russia based on international law.'

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Mustafa Elitaş, Economy Minister of country said.

According to him, PM Ahmet Davutoğlu gave instructions on this issue.

Control over Russian ships crossing straits, Turkey's joining to West's sanctions against the Kremlin, measures regarding Russian businessmen considered.

Measures as suspension of cheap tour packages for Russian tourists, Akkuyu nuclear power plant projection can be carried out.