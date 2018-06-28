Turkey prepares for new government system

© Photo: Kayhan Ozer

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice President of Turkey will coordinate the work of ministries.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, the decision was made on June 27, at a meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the "new system".

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahçeli also attended the meeting.

Details of presidential administration were discussed at the meeting. Vice Presidents, ministries, a number of committees and whom they will be given a position were assessed at the meeting. It was noted that the first deputy ofn the president will be the closest person to the Turkish president. However, it is expected that the president will have at least three deputies.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was re-elected president and the parliament will inaugurate on July 8. Heads of ministers and ministers will be present at the ceremony with their positions. After the inauguration, the presidential form of government will be launched.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached on the abolition of the state of emergency in Turkey after the state coup on 15 July 2015.