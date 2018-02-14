Turkey pledges $ 5 bln to rebuild Iraq

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has pledged $ 5 billion to help rebuild Iraq.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the conference in Kuwait to help Iraq rebuild after the devastating war against ISIS.

To a question about the Afrin-like operation against PKK terrorist on Mount Kandil in northern Iraq he responded:” It must happen. Iraq's cleansing of PKK, YPG and other terrorist groups is of great importance. We have reached an initial agreement with Iraq on this issue. Inshallah we will clear Iraq from them. We will clean up Iraq from terrorists as we did in our mountains and cities. We will also participate in the reconstruction of Syria. Those who want to cooperate with us should stop supporting terrorist groups that want to divide Syria."

Turkey will help re-develop the cities of Kirkuk, Mosul, Tal Afar, Baghdad, Irbil and Sulaymaniyah through the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) to help Iraqis return to their homes.

Notably, Saudi Arabia has pledged $ 1.5 bln to help rebuild Iraq after the war with the Islamic State group.

On February 12, the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq kicked off Monday in Kuwait City.

Representatives from 70 countries, the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, humanitarian and law enforcement agencies are taking part in the event.