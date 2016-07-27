Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey plans to abolish military court system.

Report informs citing Milliyet, after the coup attempt, the government started activity in regard with making amendments to the Turkish Constitution.

The information states that only disciplinary courts will remain in the military field.

Also, changing of form of management of the Turkish Armed Forces and granting senior positions to civilians planned. General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will not be subordinated to the Ministry of National Defense and the Presidential Administration. But its Gendarmerie command is planned to be subordinated to the Ministry of Interior, Air Force, Navy and Land Forces commands to the Ministry of National Defense.

As well as removal of the article on the National Security Council from the Constitution and making law 'Technical Council', so, creating condition for control over the Turkish Armed Forces and changing of form of management of Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) is planned. In this regard, consolidation of Supreme and Cassation Courts (Yargıtay və Danıştay) and establishment of Supreme Appeal Court, re-determination of terms of office of the Constitutional Court members under EU countries practice, creation of separate two bodies based on the HSYK for judges and prosecutors is advisable.