Turkey places artillery, missiles on Syrian border

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ A large number of military convoys carrying missile fuses and artillery out from Ankara have reached the Syrian border province of Kilis.

Report informs, a large number of artillery and missiles as well as ammunition has been delivered to the the Elbeyli region of Kilis as well as the Oncupinar Border Police. The artillery and missile as well as the military convoy arrived in Kilis yesterday.

The "special forces" that also were stationed during the Suleyman Shah operations are also expected to be part of the operation. A squadron that is part of the Kayseri Mountain Commando Brigade is also expected to be deployed to the border police patrol on the Turkish-Syrian border.