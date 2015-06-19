Turkey: newly elected deputies will give an oath on June 23

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 23 the deputies of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey of the 25th convocation will give the oath.

Report informs citing Turkish media.

The order of the oath ceremony is as follows: Justice and Development Party (AKP), Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples Democratic Party (HDP).

At the 25th convocation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Justice and Development Party will be represented by 258 deputies, the Republican People's Party - 132, Nationalist Movement Party - 80, the Democratic Peoples Party by80 deputies. Parliament is formed of 550 MPs.