Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 28 terrorists have been neutralized in Turkey over the past week.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish interior ministry said.

9 terrorists were killed and 4 detained, 15 gave themselves up as a result of Ferhat Yılmaz codenamed operation on December 11-18.

It was noted that over the past week, 187 counter-terror operations were carried out.