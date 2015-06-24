 Top
    Turkey: MHP announced its candidate for post of Parliament Chairman

    Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu presented a statement of his candidacy to the leadership of Parliament

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Opposition Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey (MHP) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu nominated for the post of chairman of the Grand National Assembly.

    Report informs, information was spread by Turkish media.

    E. Ihsanoglu presented a statement regarding his candidacy to the Grand National Assembly.

    At Presidential elections in August 2014, he was a single candidate representing the opposition Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party.

