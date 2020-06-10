​Turkey may extend period of study

Due to the suspension of educational processes due to the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, undergraduates studying for master's and doctoral degrees will be able to continue learning for another two semesters.

Turkey's Official Gazette published the relevant decision of the Council of Higher Education, Report informs.

The postgraduates may study for an extra one of two terms upon their request.

The additional terms will not be considered a part of the general education period.

Turkey has been reporting a continued downward trajectory in COVID-19 deaths and confirmed infections in recent days. The country has confirmed 172,114 cases and 4,729 related fatalities.