Turkey imposes duties to grain imports from Russia

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has decided to apply customs duty on import of Russian grains upon request from local exporters of agricultural products.

Report informs, head of Turkish exporters assembly Mehmet Büyükekşi told Bloomberg agency.

“We are not happy with Russian restrictions on import and visa”, the agency quots Büyükekşi.

The agency reminds that Russia hasn’t yet canceled restriction for import of tomatoes and some other products from Turkey.

Turkey removed Russia from the list of countries allowed to import products free of duties on March 15. Now Russia and some other countries are not on the list of states with duty-free imports that can deliver commodities for further processing and export free of 130 percent duty.

He added that previously Russian exporters and their Turkish customers imported grain with zero duty. However, it was imported only to be processed and further exported. It was necessary to pay a 130 percent duty nonetheless in order to sell products on the local market.

Turkey is a second after Egypt importer of Russian grain products.