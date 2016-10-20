Turkish forces hit PYD terrorist targets in Syria

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish airstrikes hit PKK/PYD terrorist targets, killing nearly 200 terrorists in northwestern Syria as part of ongoing Operation Euphrates Sheld at early hours on Thursday.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, in the air operation carried out by Turkish military jets, 18 PKK/PYD terrorist targets including a tracked armored vehicle, a headquarter building and shelters and other seven dynamic targests were destroyed, according to the military sources.

Turkish military entered the Syrian conflict with Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces in August, using its armour and air power against terrorist groups in the region.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on Aug. 24 by FSA backed by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), is aimed at bolstering border security, supporting coalition forces, and eliminating the threat posed by terror organizations, Daesh, the PKK terror organization's Syrian wings of the PYD and YPG.

The PYD is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organization which has been killing Kurdish and Turkish civilians for about 40 years.