Turkey held largest drug operation in its history

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of an operation carried out in two parts of the Turkish region of Hatay, 10,926,000 tablets with narcotic additives were found and seized.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, the information was spread by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey.

This was the largest operation in the history of the country.

Tablets with narcotic additives made in Syria, were smuggled to Turkey. The smugglers tried to ship them from Turkey to the Gulf countries by sea. The tablets were placed into the empty filter from the engine oil. During the operation 3 people were arrested. Two of them are Turkish citizens and one Syrian.