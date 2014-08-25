 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Turkey has sent an invitation to Armenia to participate in the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President

    The country's Foreign Minister may present Armenia at the inauguration

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia has been invited to the inauguration of newly-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 28.

    Report informs citing Regnum, this was announced by the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who participated in the All-Armenian Youth Educational Forum "Together 2014".

    In his words, the Armenian side is likely to take part in the ceremony at the level of Foreign Ministers. According to Sargsyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will also ask whether the new Turkish president to visit the memorial to the victims of the "Armenian genocide" next year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi