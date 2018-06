Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ 21,929 employees of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs dismissed.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, 12 985 employees of the Ministry suspended from their posts.

In addition, 3 569 people restored to their former positions in the ministry.

According to information, 467 employees of the Interior Ministry are wanted.

They are suspected in links of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).