Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The groundbreaking ceremony of the first Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey was held.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Taner Yildiz also attended the meeting.

According to the report, the construction will cost of 8 billion dolllars. The plant will endure 9 point-earthquake. The plant is expected to put into operation by the end of 2016.