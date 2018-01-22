Turkey exposed to rocket fire from Syria:1 killed, 54 injured

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish towns were hit by rocket fire from Afrin region of Syria, killing one person and injuring 54 people.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Administration of Hatay district of Turkey has reported.

PYD terrorists have fired 11 rockets towards Reyhanli town of Hatay province. Nine of them landed in the territory of the town. As a result, 47 people were injured. 30 of them are citizens of Turkey, 17 are Syrian nationals. All the injured were delivered to town hospital. One Syrian citizen were killed. Four people are in the hospital, 42 people returned home,” said in a statement.

According to the Kilis administration, Kilis was also under rocket fire from Afrin region of Syria.

Four rockets exploded here injuring seven people.